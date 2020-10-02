(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation officer (IO) informed the accountability court that the department had written letters to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to get the details of assets owned by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In a report submitted to the court in Toshakhana reference, the former prime minister had shares in four companies which include 467,950 shares in Muhammd Bakhsh Textile Mills, 3, 43425 in Hudabia Papers Mills, 22, 213 in Hudabia Engineering Company and 48,606 in Ittefaq Textile Mills.

He said Nawaz Sharif had a total of eight bank accounts including three foreign currency accounts. The accused was owning Rs612,000 in his five bank accounts while his foreign currency accounts had 566 eurou, 698 US dollars and 498 Brithish pounds.

The NAB also shared the details of Nawaz Sharif's dependents, his property in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Murree and Abotabad which include a bungalow in Murree, a 15 canal house in Abotabad and property in Upper Mall Lahore.

However, the property owned by the dependents of Nawaz Sharif include 1,752 canal agriculture land, 936 canal land in a village Manak Lahore, 299 canal land at Badukisani, 103 canal at village Mallraye, 312 canal at Sultankay Lahore, 14 canal at Mandiali a village of Sheikhupura and 88 canal at Ferozwatan.

According to the Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad and Lahore, the accused owned three vehicles, besides two tractors, two Mercedes and a Land Cruiser.