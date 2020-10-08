NAB writes letter to FIA to place Nawaz Sharif on stop list

(@fidahassanain)

The anti-graft body has also asked FIA to include the record of Nawaz Sharif’s status of “wanted” in the immigration system.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Oct 8th, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) wrote a letter to Director General (DG) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for placing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on stop list.

In its letter to FIA, NAB asked FIA to include Nawaz Sharif’s record along with his status as “wanted” in the immigration system.

According to the sources, FIA would implement recommendations of the anti-graft watchdog.

NAB on other hand had written a letter to Lahore police and asked the department to place PML-N supremo’s wanted advertisement in every police station and outside Raiwind residence.

A day earlier, IHC had ordered the authorities concerned to display an ad for ‘pro-claimed offender’ Nawaz Sharif at every police station.

On other hand, Maryam Nawaz while addressing party convention at PML-N office in Lahore expressed serious concerns over the current government’s narrative of “accountability”.

She said that Nawaz Sharif was punished just for doing work for Pakistan. She stated that he did not leave his workers as he personally faced all these troubles.