Nabeel Gabol Lauds USF For Boosting Digital Connectivity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Member of National Assembly (MNA), Sardar Nabeel Ahmed Gabol, on Monday lauded the Universal Service Fund (USF) for its efforts in boosting digital connectivity across the country

In a meeting with USF CEO Chaudhry Mudassar Naveed, the MNA said that over the past five years, USF has launched 93 projects in under-served and un-served areas, with subsidies exceeding Rs 8.84 billion. These initiatives included laying over 10,000 km of optical fiber cable and installing 2,915 mobile towers.

Nabeel Gabol said that the USF projects have significantly improved the visibility and connectivity of remote areas, particularly those off-grids in terms of electricity, said a news release.

The deployment of renewable solar energy, along with voice and data services, has greatly enhanced local and international market connections.

This increased connectivity has boosted local businesses and transport, attracting both government and public investments, thus contributing to the socio-economic uplift of these areas.

Additionally, residents' lifestyles have improved, leading to overall community development, he added.

Nabeel Gabol discussed USF’s broadband and optical fiber projects in Sindh, focusing on areas like Lyari, Jamshoro, and Dadu. These projects aim to provide high-speed mobile network access to over 20 million people, significantly enhancing businesses and daily life while supporting the government’s vision of a Digital Pakistan.

He said the improved digital infrastructure allowed residents to report illegal hunting activities promptly, significantly discouraging poaching. He was of the view that USF’s provision of mobile networking ensures the protection of Sindh’s wildlife by enabling residents to efficiently file complaints against illegal hunters.

He also lauded USF for connecting residents of under-served and un-served areas to the digital world, thereby enhancing their quality of life and promoting sustainable development.

