Nabeel Gabol Lauds USF For Boosting Digital Connectivity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Member of National Assembly (MNA), Sardar Nabeel Ahmed Gabol, on Monday lauded the Universal Service Fund (USF) for its efforts in boosting digital connectivity across the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Member of National Assembly (MNA), Sardar Nabeel Ahmed Gabol, on Monday lauded the Universal Service Fund (USF) for its efforts in boosting digital connectivity across the country.
In a meeting with USF CEO Chaudhry Mudassar Naveed, the MNA said that over the past five years, USF has launched 93 projects in under-served and un-served areas, with subsidies exceeding Rs 8.84 billion. These initiatives included laying over 10,000 km of optical fiber cable and installing 2,915 mobile towers.
Nabeel Gabol said that the USF projects have significantly improved the visibility and connectivity of remote areas, particularly those off-grids in terms of electricity, said a news release.
The deployment of renewable solar energy, along with voice and data services, has greatly enhanced local and international market connections.
This increased connectivity has boosted local businesses and transport, attracting both government and public investments, thus contributing to the socio-economic uplift of these areas.
Additionally, residents' lifestyles have improved, leading to overall community development, he added.
Nabeel Gabol discussed USF’s broadband and optical fiber projects in Sindh, focusing on areas like Lyari, Jamshoro, and Dadu. These projects aim to provide high-speed mobile network access to over 20 million people, significantly enhancing businesses and daily life while supporting the government’s vision of a Digital Pakistan.
He said the improved digital infrastructure allowed residents to report illegal hunting activities promptly, significantly discouraging poaching. He was of the view that USF’s provision of mobile networking ensures the protection of Sindh’s wildlife by enabling residents to efficiently file complaints against illegal hunters.
He also lauded USF for connecting residents of under-served and un-served areas to the digital world, thereby enhancing their quality of life and promoting sustainable development.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar7 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father8 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI8 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator8 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)9 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki10 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II10 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon10 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..10 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar10 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal10 hours ago
-
Shining children of police officers get laptops10 hours ago