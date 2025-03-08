Nabil Gabol Lauds Taekwondo Champion Abu Huraira For International Success
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) youth leader Nawabzada Asad Nabil Gabol met 19-year-old Taekwondo champion Syed Abu Huraira Shah on Saturday to congratulate him for making Pakistan proud by securing a bronze medal at the International Championship held in France. Nabil praised Shah’s dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence.
On this occasion, Abu Huraira Shah expressed his gratitude to Nabil Gabol, acknowledging his guidance in securing sponsorships. Huraira revealed that, on Gabol’s recommendation, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab sponsored his travel expenses for the championship.
“This support was crucial for me, and I hope to achieve even greater success for Pakistan in the future,” he stated.
Nabil Gabol reaffirmed his commitment to supporting young athletes, ensuring they receive the encouragement and resources needed to excel internationally. “I will continue to assist emerging sports talents so they can bring further glory to Pakistan on the global stage,” he added.
APP-rzr-mkz
