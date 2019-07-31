NAB,Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture hold seminar for youth character building

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan Wednesday organised a seminar for character building of the youth as a part of their social action project

The one-day seminar was presided over by Vice Chancellor MNSUA Prof Dr Asif Ali while NAB Multan director Abdul Hafeez was the special guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said the varsity routinely arranged such programmes for character building, which, he added, made their students a bit different from students of other universities in this respect.

He advised students to keep an eye on their surroundings and play their role in addressing social problems.

He said that joint efforts were needed to eliminate corruption from society.

The NAB Multan director said that NAB was playing its role for elimination of corruption from this area in pursuit of a corruption-free country.

Director ORIC MNSUA Prof Dr Zulfiqar also spoke.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr Shafqat Saeed, Controller Examinations Dr Shafqat Nawaz, Dr Omar Ijaz, Dr Usman Jamshed, Naeem Toor besides other faculty members and a number of students attended the seminar.