Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 02:14 PM

NAB,Rawalpindi apprehends former UC Rawat Secretary in embezzlement case

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has arrested former Secretary Union Council, Rawat, Muhammad Javed Akhtar Chaudry in the commission of scheduled offence punishable under NAO, 1999

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has arrested former Secretary Union Council, Rawat, Muhammad Javed Akhtar Chaudry in the commission of scheduled offence punishable under NAO, 1999.

According to spokesman, the accused former Secretary Union Council, Rawat misused authority and embezzled funds and caused loss to the Government exchequer.

The accused has recruited ghost employees for self-collection of Parking Fee Bus Stand, Rawat in 2013-14 and 2014-15, without fulfilling any codal formalities and also withdrawn fake salaries from the Govt.

exchequer for the period 2013-15.

Accused Muhammad Javed Akhtar has embezzled public money by not depositing the entire amount collected from registration and fee of birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates into the bank account of UC Rawat, thereby causing loss to national exchequer, said a press release.

The NAB investigation officer produced the accused in the Accountability court Islamabad. The Judge accepted the request of the NAB Rawalpindi and granted 14 days physical remand to NAB Rawalpindi.

More Stories From Pakistan

