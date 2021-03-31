UrduPoint.com
NAB's Anti-corruption Strategy Yielding Results, 63 Mega Corruption Cases Concluded: Chairman NAB

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 02:31 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Wednesday said that some 63 mega corruption cases have been brought to logical conclusion from out of a total of 179 such cases, as anti corruption strategy had started yielding results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Wednesday said that some 63 mega corruption cases have been brought to logical conclusion from out of a total of 179 such cases, as anti corruption strategy had started yielding results.

Chairing a meeting, he said some 95 mega corruption cases are under trial in various Accountability Courts.

The meeting was informed that logical conclusion of mega corruption cases is among the priority of NAB, mega corruption are not being kept in files.

The meeting was informed that Rs 4.364 billion fine had been imposed on corrupt elements in 12 mega corruption cases; various accused including Abdul Qadir Tawakal and others had been fined Rs 613 million; Ishtiaq Hussain; messers Bariq Syndicate, Rawalpindi and others were fined Rs 200 million, management of Pakistan Medical Cooperative Housing Society and land suppliers Rs 70 million; Haris Afzal son of Sher Muhammad and others Rs 1 billion; Seth Nisar Ahmed and others Rs 179.069 million; Sheikh Muhammad Afzal, chief Executive/Director Haris Steel Industry, private limited and others Rs 331 million; Raza Habib, Chief Executive officer, Mrs Shumaila, Messers Jannat Apparal, private limited Faisalabad Rs174 million; Sheikh Muhammad Afzal Rs. 435 million; management of Galaxy City Rawalpindi and others Rs 213 million; Ayaz Khan Niazi, former chairman NICL and others Rs 900 million; Syed Murid Kazim, former Provincial Minister for Revenue, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Ahsanullah; former Senior Member board of Revenue and others Rs 200 million; Saeed Akhtar, Pakistan Railways and others Rs 3.78 million US Dollars.

Also the NAB had recovered Rs 7.859 billion through voluntary return in six cases and deposited in national exchequer. Of which Rs.

1.902 billion had been recovered from Alhamra Hills and Eden Builders Management through voluntary return, Rs. 80 million had been recovered from management of Manzar Kohsar Ahbab Housing Society Mauza Jhando and others, Rs 313.308 million had been recovered from M Amjad Aziz, Chief Executive Officer, Divine Developers Private limited and others through plea bargain, Rs. 60 million recovered from Khushal Associates, Naushera and others; Rs 14 million has been recovered from Shahnawaz Marri, former Provincial Minister for sports, Balochistan, Rs 5.5 billion was recovered in voluntary return from former Project Director Police Department, Balochistan Riaz Ahmed and the recovered amount has been deposited in the national exchequer.

The meeting was told that overall Rs 1.256 billion had been recovered from the culprits involved in four mega corruption cases through plea bargain and the recovered amount has been deposited into national exchequer. Of which Rs 300 had been recovered from Syed Masoom Shah, former special assistant to former chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others; Rs440 million from messrs capital builders, private (new Islamabad Garden, Islamabad) and others; Rs 311 million from the management of messers Tele Town private limited and land suppliers and others; Rs 205 million from Rao Faheem Yasinm, Rao Naveed Yasin and messrs Wind mills Restaurant, Lahore, partners and others. Chairman said the comparative figures�for�the last three 3 years �are indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of�NAB�in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being considered as a national duty.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability NAB, DG Operations and other senior officers of NAB at NAB Headquarters.

