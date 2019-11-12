(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Divisional level tableau, painting and poster competitions among students were held in connection with NAB 's anti-corruption week at Govt Muslim Highs school for Girls on Tuesday.

The activity was aimed at apprising students of corruption free society.

Deputy District education Officer, Rana Waliyat Ali who is also focal person of the programme supervised the competitions along with Principal Govt Muslim H/S principal, Meh Talat.

In painting and poster competition at primary level, Zoya Bahktiar khan from Multan stood first, Fiza Ali from Multan clinched second and Sahir Shakoor from Khanewal grabbed third positions.

On Secondary Level, Musfira Arshad and Neha Ayub from Multan shared first position, Meh Leza from Multan and Kashif Rasheed of Lodhran shared second while Sabiha Kanwal secured third position.

Zehra Rehmat from Multan clinched first position, Zoha grabbed second position while Iqrafrom Khanewal got third position on secondary level tableau conceptions.

At Primary level, OPF Multan took first position, Govt Girls E/S Lodhran stood second and Govt Junior Model Girls H/S got third position.

Shaheena Parveen, Sumera Iqbal, Jawahir Lodhi, Syed Zehar Uzmat and others were judges on the occasion.