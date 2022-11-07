(@Abdulla99267510)

The development took place after the LHC accepted plea of the Interior Minister for closure of the case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2022) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday accepted plea moved by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah seeking closure of the assets beyond the means case launched by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him.

A LHC division bench led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the case.

During the proceedings, NAB's lawyer Faisal Bukhari said that NAB had submitted its response to the high court.

Sanaullah's counsel Advocate Amjad Parvez said that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested the minister in a case of drugs. He argued that Sanaullah made all the property from drug business while NAB claimed that he acquired assets through corruption.

The Minister's counsel contended that NAB also sent a notice seeking to investigate the property which was challenged in the court, pointing out that there was just one property but there were two different statements from two different organisations regarding it.

He argued that NAB had itself said that there was no evidence of corruption against Rana Sanaullah.

Justice Asjad Javed Gharal, the other member of the bench, asked the counsel whether the ANF case was still pending.

At this, Sanaullah's lawyer responded that the hearing of the case was still underway in the concerned court.

"Has a reference been filed against Rana Sanaullah?" the court asked.

The lawyer replied that the case was being investigated, hence, no reference was filed.

NAB's Lahore Division last year had approved an assets beyond means inquiry against Sanaullah.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Lahore NAB's Director-General Major General (retd) Shahzad Saleem at the accountability watchdog's office in the city.

According to NAB officials, then NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal was requested to approve the filing of a reference so that a probe into Rs190 million worth of assets allegedly acquired by Sanaullah can be launched.