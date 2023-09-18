Open Menu

NAB's Chairman, Officers Bid Farewell To Outgoing Deputy Chairman, Prosecutor General, At Luncheon

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

NAB's Chairman, Officers Bid Farewell to outgoing deputy chairman, prosecutor general, at luncheon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :A farewell luncheon was organized at NAB headquarters on Monday in honor of the former Prosecutor General of Accountability, Justice (R) Syed Asghar Haider, and Deputy Chairman of NAB, Zahir Shah.

The event was attended by the Chairman and senior officers of NAB, said a press release.

