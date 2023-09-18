- Home
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :A farewell luncheon was organized at NAB headquarters on Monday in honor of the former Prosecutor General of Accountability, Justice (R) Syed Asghar Haider, and Deputy Chairman of NAB, Zahir Shah.
The event was attended by the Chairman and senior officers of NAB, said a press release.