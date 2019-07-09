(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : National Accountability Bureau NAB ) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Tuesday said the bureau's operational methodology had proved successful for arresting the corrupt across the board as per law.

Chairing a meeting here to review the operational methodology, he said the anti- graft watchdog had received double complaints during the current year.

He said NAB encouraged genuine complainants related to corruption and corrupt practices on the basis of complete documents/solid evidence which prima facie suggested commission of offenses of corruption and corrupt practices.

He said according to the operational methodology, after receipt of application, a complaint was scrutinized by complaint scrutiny committee and after due deliberation as per law, complaint verification was authorized in Regional Board/Executive Board Meeting (EBM).

The complaint verification was conducted to ascertain genuineness and veracity of the contents of complaint by calling complainant, who submitted affidavit to that effect, a press release said. He said complaint verification (CV) was a mechanism provided by NAB's operational methodology to ward off malicious and frivolous complaints by way of preliminary scrutiny so that prior to inquiry, it was ascertained that it would cause no undue harm to the alleged.

He said complaint verification was conducted in two months process. In some cases, more time was granted on logical and legal grounds etc.

After complaint verification, an inquiry was authorized if complaint was allegedly found out to be genuine and worthy of probing it further on the basis of some incriminating evidence.

During the inquiry process accused and complainant were called for recording of their statements in line with the alleged allegations and available evidence, he added.

Moreover, the accused was provided ample opportunity to defend alleged allegations of corruption and corrupt practices and provide complete proofs /documents in his defence, he said.

After that, NAB further confronted accused with the documentary evidences of his alleged corruption and corrupt practices as per law and provide ample opportunity of defend himself.

The inquiry process was completed in four months and in some cases, extension was granted on logical and legal grounds by the competent authority, he added.

He said after inquiry, if the case was allegedly found worthy of incriminating evidence as per law and found to proceed ahead, inquiry was upgraded into investigation, which also completed in four months.

"Again in some cases, extension was granted on logical and legal grounds etc," he said.

During the investigation process, the complaint and incriminating solid evidence were further scrutinized, consolidated and deliberated in NAB's Operation and Prosecution Divisions.

The investigation report complete in all respect including clear role of each accused in the offence, allegations and due to his misuse of authority/corruption and corrupt practices, how much loss has been caused to national exchequer is worked out and then presented in pre-Executive Board Meeting.

During the Pre-EBM, further scrutiny is made of the documents, inquiry and investigation reports after thread bear discussion of NAB's Operation and Prosecution Divisions and recommended for presentation in Executive Board Meeting which is higher consultative forum of NAB.

The cases on the basis of incriminating solid evidence are finally presented in Executive Board of NAB for final authorization for filling of corruption reference after investigation.

The EBM, headed by worthy Chairman NAB is attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General (PGA) all concerned DGs, DG Operation, APGAs, concerned Directors, desk officers and other seniors officers of NAB.

They discuss cases in detail and on the basis of collective wisdom, accordingly Executive Board make decisions as per law.

He said that NAB has rationalized its workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months - from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court.

He said NAB has also introduced Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers.

This is not only lending quality to the work but also ensuring that no single individual can influence the official proceedings of NAB.

He said NAB has established its first state of the Art Forensic Science LAB which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis. He said he has directed NAB officers to redouble their efforts to eradicate corruption by adopting, "Accountability for All" Policy across the board as per law as eradication of corruption is our national duty.