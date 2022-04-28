(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal appreciated NAB's overall performance to bring corrupt elements to justice.

A meeting presided over by its Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal on Wednesday lauded NAB's four years' performance.

Speaking on the occasion NAB Chairman said that various reforms have been introduced in NAB and all resources were being utilized to eradicate corruption from the country.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB Zahir Shah, Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Asghar Haider, DG Operations Masood Alam Khan and other senior officers of NAB while Director Generals of all Regional Bureaus attended the meeting through video link.

As many as 1405 accused have been convicted due to effective prosecution of NAB's Operations and Prosecution Division along with all NAB regional bureaus.

It was informed during the meeting that from October 2017 to December 2021, under the competent leadership of NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, it has recovered a total of Rs. 584 billion directly and indirectly from corrupt elements.

Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, Global Peace Canada, PILDAT, Mashal Pakistan have also appreciated NAB's efforts whereas as per Gilani & Gallup survey, 59 percent people have expressed confidence in the NAB.

It should be noted that under the wise leadership of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, for the first time in the history of Pakistan, those whom no one could touch were brought to justice.

At present 1237 references of corruption are being heard in accountability courts across the country, valued at approximately Rs.1335 billion. The total conviction rate of NAB in accountability courts is 66.8%.

The meeting was further informed that NAB has set up a combined investigation team system to further improve the quality of inquiry and investigation based on solid evidence, documentary evidence and witnesses and to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior NAB supervisory officers.

The NAB has set a time limit of 10 months for speedy disposal of corruption cases.

There is a time limit of two months for investigation, four months for inquiry and four months for completing investigation.

NAB has set up a state-of-the-art forensic science laboratory to facilitate investigations and prosecution.

NAB has set up Pakistan Anti-Corruption academy at NAB headquarters to provide training to investigative officers and prosecutors on modern basis for effective follow up of NAB cases in accountability courts and investigation of white collar crimes.

In addition to the Complaints Cell, the NAB has set up Witness Handling Cells in its Regional Bureaus.

Keeping in view the national obligations, NAB was fulfilling its responsibilities in the current context. NAB has been instrumental in making progress in Pakistan's international commitments.

The NAB, as a signatory to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), has set up a cell to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, while pursuing a policy of zero tolerance and self-accountability, reiterated his commitment to implement "accountability for all" to eradicate corruption from the country.

It was also informed in the meeting that the NAB Ordinance empowers the NAB to eradicate all forms of corruption. Under the present administration, the NAB has launched a public awareness campaign against corruption using various platforms.

The NAB has identified shortcomings in the procedures of various Federal and provincial agencies, ministries and other government corporations and autonomous bodies and made recommendations for measures to address the shortcomings in eradicating corruption.

NAB has signed a memorandum of understanding to create awareness among students in universities so that the future leadership can be made aware of the ill effects of corruption as per the vision of NAB chairman.

NAB has set up more than 50,000 character building associations in universities across the country, which are playing a vital role in anti-corruption awareness activities.