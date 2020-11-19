ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) meeting with, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal in the chair, was informed on Thursday that the Prosecution, Operation divisions were working closely with all regional bureaus in pleading corruption cases in respective accountability courts after collecting solid evidence.

The meeting aimed at reviewing the performance of various departments of bureau informed that the results of introducing mechanism of handling witnesses were encouraging.

The forum was informed that accountability court Sukkur has awarded 10 and 8 years rigorous imprisonment to Tufail Ahmed and Waqar Ahmed respectively in a corruption reference.

Likewise, the Accountability Court, Quetta has sentenced 10 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 51.745 million each to Babar Tehseen, Khalid Akram and Javed Akram in a corruption reference.

The accountability court, Karachi has awarded 6 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 30 million fine to Wajid Ali in another reference filed by NAB,said a press release.

The accountability court Lahore has sentenced five years rigorous imprisonment with fines of total liabilities to Nazeer Ahmed Khan.

It was further informed that the accountability court Karachi has awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment and rupees five million each as fine to Shahid Raza Shah, Wahid Bux, Zaman Jokhio, Lal Muhammad, M. Afzal Hussain, M. Salik Nukhrich and Abdul Aziz.

Meanwhile, NAB has initiated a case against officers /officials of Machinery Maintenance Division Khairpur ,Shikarpur, Contractors and others on the allegations of misuse of authority and misappropriation / embezzlement of funds.

The bureau has upgraded the investigation into reference against Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Ex–MNA Jacobabad, 11 officers/officials of Machinery Maintenance Division Khairpur, Shikarpur and two contractors Imran Ali & Abdul Razzak on the allegations of misuse of authority & misappropriation of funds of 07 annual development schemes to the tune of Rs. 311,566,848 /-Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani is beneficiary of approximately Rs. 50 million from both contractors Imran Ali and Abdul Razzak Behrani, who are main accused in the reference.

In the case, 06 accused persons are already arrested in the case. The reference will be filed in respected Accountability Court Sukkur in due course of time.