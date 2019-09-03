NAB's Request For Abdul Ghani Majeed's Physical Remand Rejected
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:56 AM
An accountability court (AC) Monday rejected a plea of NAB for physical remand of Abdul Ghani Majeed of Omni Group in another case pertaining to the fake accounts scam
Duty Judge Jawad Abbas, who heard the request of of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the absence of Judge Muhammad Bashir, observed that there was no urgency in the matter and directed NAB emergency file the plea to the AC judge on his return from leaveIt may be mentioned that Abdul Ghani Majeed is currently in jail on judicial remand in the fake bank accounts case.