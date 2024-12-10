NAB’s Sohail Nasir urges nationwide effort to end corruption

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Deputy Chairman of NAB, Sohail Nasir, on Tuesday urged everyone, especially the youth, to play a role in eliminating corruption and pledged to continue the fight until corruption is completely eradicated from the country.

Speaking at a seminar on “Building a Bright Future with Youth Against Corruption,” Deputy Chairman of NAB highlighted that corruption has manifested in various forms throughout history.

He emphasized that International Anti-Corruption Day, observed globally on December 9, including in Pakistan, is a reminder to renew the commitment to eradicate this issue and to raise public awareness.

He emphasized that corruption is not confined to a single country, and global efforts, including in Pakistan, are underway to address it.

The Deputy Chairman of NAB referred to this as a struggle between good and evil. He quoted the Holy Quran, saying, “Hand over the trust of the people to them,” and highlighted that Hazrat Muhammad was known by the titles “Sadiq” and “Amin,” with even polytheists and non-believers acknowledging his honesty.

Sohail Nasir stated that the rights of others should be respected and encouraged the youth not to lose hope. He emphasized the importance of collective efforts to eradicate corruption and pledged to fight until the end to eliminate corruption from the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director General of NAB Rawalpindi, Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig, stated that corruption erodes trust, impedes development, and fosters inequality.

In this context, the theme set by the United Nations this year is “Unifying Youth against Corruption: Guaranteeing Tomorrow’s Development.” It highlights the crucial role of youth in shaping the future, which is closely tied to transparency and accountability.

He mentioned that in the year 2023-24, NAB Rawalpindi/Islamabad received 55,512 complaints, of which 55,488 have been resolved. A recovery of Rs. 19.26 billion is currently in progress.

Furthermore, the value of properties seized in various cases amounts to Rs. 991.8 million. Thanks to the tireless efforts of the NAB Rawalpindi/Islamabad team, the looted money has been returned to 6,923 victims in different Ponzi schemes and cases.

He stated that the youth are a beacon of hope in the fight against corruption and that their patriotic spirit can be harnessed for positive change.

NAB is dedicated to fostering equality across all segments of society.

He stated that, as part of a new strategy, young leaders have been engaged to promote ethical education and provide a platform for dialogue and action. A prime example of this is the establishment of character-building committees in educational institutions.

Baig stated that through these efforts, the goal is to ensure that whenever youth encounter corruption, they not only recognize it but also promptly report it to law enforcement agencies, including NAB. He emphasized that educational institutions and students should reject corruption, advocate for transparency, and contribute to the overall development of society. Governments, educational institutions, civil society organizations, and the private sector must come together to create opportunities for youth involvement. Education plays a vital role in this effort. By integrating anti-corruption principles into both curricular and extracurricular activities, we can foster healthy competition and instill values of responsibility among the public.

He stated that digitalization of the economy is crucial for reducing corruption. He urged all institutions to focus on self-accountability during the digitalization process and called on them to reaffirm their commitment to the shared mission of development and prosperity.

In his address, Chairman of Pakistan Sweet Home, Zamrud Khan, expressed his full support for the eradication of corruption in the country.

He emphasized the importance of education and training in schools, colleges, and universities to combat corruption. He urged the youth to stay away from all forms of corruption and adopt a positive mindset.

Additionally, he encouraged them to reject any anti-Pakistan propaganda on social media.

He praised NAB Rawalpindi for its outstanding performance, recovering billions of rupees and depositing them into the national treasury. He stated that implementing accountability for all is crucial to eliminating corruption and that NAB should focus on awareness campaigns.

During the event, NAB officers who excelled were honored with awards and certificates, and prizes were distributed to the top performers in speech competitions.