UrduPoint.com

NAC Approves Revised GDP Growth Of 5.3% For FY21: Asad Umar

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 05:00 PM

NAC approves revised GDP growth of 5.3% for FY21: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the National Accounts Committee (NAC) had approved the revised Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 5.37 percent for fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the National Accounts Committee (NAC) had approved the revised Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 5.37 percent for fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21).

"This is the 2nd highest growth in last 14 years," he said in his tweet.

The minister highlighted that the provisional growth estimates were based on the data of July-March 2020-21 whereas the revised growth rate of 5.37 percent was mainly due to the very strong industrial growth in April-June 2020-21.

"The higher growth versus provisional estimates which were based on Jul-Mar numbers, was mainly due to very strong industrial growth in Apr-Jun," he added.

As per the government's provisional figures released earlier for the year 2020-21, the country's GDP growth rate was 3.94%.

National Accounts Committee works under the ministry of planning and development and provides a set of statistical data for the purpose of economic analysis, decision taking and policy making.

It is widely used as indicator of economic activity and measures the performance of the economy and other important parameters such as GDP/GNI, Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), Savings, and Inflation etc.

Related Topics

Asad Umar Government

Recent Stories

Blast in Lahore: Two killed, 28 others injured

Blast in Lahore: Two killed, 28 others injured

9 minutes ago
 Inter-Divisional Sports Gala to begin from Jan 25: ..

Inter-Divisional Sports Gala to begin from Jan 25: Shah Faisal

7 minutes ago
 Rapid spread of coronavirus, wake up call for peop ..

Rapid spread of coronavirus, wake up call for people: Dr Zafar

7 minutes ago
 Polish Border Guard Admits That Polish Soldier Cro ..

Polish Border Guard Admits That Polish Soldier Crossed Belarus Border on January ..

7 minutes ago
 Gaw Kadal massacre: Victims still await justice af ..

Gaw Kadal massacre: Victims still await justice after 32 years

12 minutes ago
 Russia-China-Iran Joint Naval Drills Ongoing Until ..

Russia-China-Iran Joint Naval Drills Ongoing Until January 22 - Defense Ministry

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.