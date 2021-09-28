NACTA announces national peace poster contest

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has announced its national peace poster contest 2021 with the theme of "Youth 4 Peace".

The contest is open for every one in three age categories included 10-15 years, 16-20 years, and 21-30 years.

The first prize in each category is Rs 10,000 along with a certificate, while the second prize in each category is Rs 5,000 along with a certificate. There are also five consolation prizes for best entries.

The posters can be designed either digitally using computer software, or painted by hand using any medium.

The posters have to be sent to NACTA Headquarters, Khayaban-e-Suhrawardi, G-7/2, Islamabad.

Advance copies of the submissions can be emailed to nactaoutreach@gmail.com along with copies of their computerized identity cards and contact numbers. The last date of submission is November 8, 2021.

Interested citizens have been asked to visit NACTA's website http://www.nacta.gov.pk and follow NACTA's Twitter account @NACTAPK and its official Facebook page to get complete details and updates.