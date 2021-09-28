UrduPoint.com

NACTA Announces National Peace Poster Contest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

NACTA announces national peace poster contest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has announced its national peace poster contest 2021 with the theme of "Youth 4 Peace".

The contest is open for every one in three age categories included 10-15 years, 16-20 years, and 21-30 years.

The first prize in each category is Rs 10,000 along with a certificate, while the second prize in each category is Rs 5,000 along with a certificate. There are also five consolation prizes for best entries.

The posters can be designed either digitally using computer software, or painted by hand using any medium.

The posters have to be sent to NACTA Headquarters, Khayaban-e-Suhrawardi, G-7/2, Islamabad.

Advance copies of the submissions can be emailed to nactaoutreach@gmail.com along with copies of their computerized identity cards and contact numbers. The last date of submission is November 8, 2021.

Interested citizens have been asked to visit NACTA's website http://www.nacta.gov.pk and follow NACTA's Twitter account @NACTAPK and its official Facebook page to get complete details and updates.

Related Topics

Islamabad Facebook Twitter Visit November Best

Recent Stories

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) being observed ..

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) being observed with due solemnity

9 minutes ago
 Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student ..

Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student Russia ’21, first-ever podiu ..

53 minutes ago
 Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednes ..

Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednesday

60 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling C ..

Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling Challenge presented by DP World

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Dar ..

Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Darfur delegation

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues federal decree appointing Ham ..

UAE President issues federal decree appointing Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi as Director ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.