NACTA Announces National Poster Contest Results

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 12:08 AM

NACTA announces national poster contest results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :On International Day of Tolerance, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has announced the results of national poster contest-2021 with theme 'Youth 4 Peace'.

According to NACTA, the contest was announced in September 2021 and received an overwhelming response.

In all categories combined, a total of 1,857 posters were received. All the entrieswere exceptionally creative and thoughtful, it added.

It was a very tough call to select the best entries. All the posters were examined and judged by an external panel of experts to select the winner and runner up in each category, as well as five best posters for consolation prize.

