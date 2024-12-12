NACTA announces result of its first-ever 60-seconds reel competition

National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) announced its first-ever reels competition, 2024. The theme of the competition was "Cultivating a Culture of Peace"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) announced its first-ever reels competition, 2024. The theme of the competition was "Cultivating a Culture of Peace." Contestants from across the country participated by submitting their reels to NACTA. Jury to select finalists was consisted of distinguished professionals with recognized expertise in the field of video production.

Sharing her views on the occasion, Director General Communications and Outreach Branch, Saleha Zakir Shah stated that the youth of Pakistan has always demonstrated their talent in every field and have proven their creative potential. She further mentioned that NACTA is not only promoting the message of peace but it also provides an opportunity to the youth to showcase their skills in front of larger audience.

She said that NACTA will continue to involve all stakeholders in such healthy initiatives to collectively combat extremism and terrorism, ensuring that the country becomes a cradle of peace. Meanwhile, Senior Analyst of the Communications and Outreach Branch, Adnan Khaliq Bhatti, briefed the judges and other participants about the competition, emphasizing the importance of modern media and how NACTA is offering young people a platform to highlight their creative abilities.

This, he said, would encourage them to adopt a positive mindset and reject extremism and other harmful behaviors, which would bring pride to the nation.

Judges for the competition included Assistant Professor Dr. Aqeel Ahmed, ptv Producer Matti-ur-Rehman, and Assistant Director of the Punjab Council of the Arts Rawalpindi Division, Muhammad Salman. Deputy Director of the Punjab Council of the Arts, Murree, Anam Khalid, Analyst Haider Abbas, Jr. Analyst Mohammad Idrees Khan, and other professionals from various sectors were also present at the event. As per final results Wasim Ashraf's team from Bhakkar won first place, reel by Munazir Hussain got second whereas Maryam Maheen clinched the third position. The winner will receive prize money of Rs. 75,000, Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 40,000 for first, second and third position respectively.