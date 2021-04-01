NACTA announces short film contest on 'Tolerant Society'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Pakistan has announced a short film contest on the theme of 'Tolerant Society, aimed at promoting national harmony and peaceful co-existence in the country.

The main theme of short film contest 2021 is 'tolerance and peaceful co-existence', and also included other sub-themes such as 'need of peaceful society', 'how to take peaceful and thoughtful actions in uncertain situations', 'Pakistan belongs to all Pakistani' and others, said the details shared by the agency on its website.

The last date for online submission of short films is April 30, whereas its duration should be one minute to 180 seconds. It should be in various forms including fiction, animation and inspirational.

The short film will be received in English, urdu and regional languages.

Films in regional languages will only be accepted if subtitles are provided and the script is translated in English. Only original and unscreened films will be accepted.

The films may be submitted in HD quality, Quick Time H.264 or MPEG4 formats. Other acceptable formats includes MWV, MOV, M4V or AVI. Recommended aspect ratio is 16:9.

The film must not contain any copyrighted or other work (s) belonging to third parties, unless entrants have a lisence to use such works in the film.

The cash prize for winner is Rs 100,000, shield and certificate, whereas for runner up, it is Rs 50,000 ,shield and certificate. Finalists upto three will be given shield and certificate only.

It can be submitted as DVD or HDV or through a digital medium via any file sharing service nactavideocontest@gmail.com.