NACTA briefs MCMC participants on Counter-Terrorism Strategy

The National Coordinator NACTA, IGP Muhammad Tahir Rai HSt SI, briefed the participants of the 38th MCMC Course on the security situation in Pakistan on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The National Coordinator NACTA, IGP Muhammad Tahir Rai HSt SI, briefed the participants of the 38th MCMC Course on the security situation in Pakistan on Wednesday.

He said that there are challenges being faced in this field, but the LEAs are bravely fighting this war. The whole nation is behind the LEAs with a strong resolve to eradicate terrorism and extremism from society.

He said terrorist organizations will be dismantled and the terrorists will be brought to justice.

He further briefed that the NACTA has made a holistic Counter Terrorism Strategy which is based on data and information such as 1) The data is collated and analyzed in NACTA; 2) Actionable intelligence is provided to the LEAs for conducting IBOs (Intelligence Based Operations); 3) Threat Assessment is made and provided to the implementing partners; 4)The implementation of the National Action Plan is monitored and reviewed in NACTA.

With these above efforts, terrorism will be ended in Pakistan on a sustainable basis. No talks will be held with terrorists. They will be defeated comprehensively this time, he added.

"Complete and lasting peace will be established in the whole of society which will bring prosperity through investment and development, he concluded.