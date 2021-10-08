UrduPoint.com

NACTA, British Council Join Hands To Counter Extremism In Campuses

Fri 08th October 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and British Council would explore prospects of engagement for promotion of message of peace and harmony at school level.

It was decided during meeting between Member Policy NACTA, Asif Saifullah Paracha and representative of British Council Muhammad Ali, Head of Schools Programme, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Asif Saifullah appreciated the services of British Council Pakistan in the field of education and affirmed full support from his office.

He also highlighted the role of youth in reforming the society and stated that positive engagement in activities focusing core values of tolerance and harmony are vital for personal grooming as well as constructing a healthy and peaceful society.

Mohammad Ali reaffirmed NACTA's commitment to eradicate extremism in society by promoting practices of peace building on campus.

He said that British Council is working in the fields of policy level engagement, head teachers' leadership skills development, and school to school partnerships.

NACTA through 'Connecting Classrooms Program' would be engaged for capacity building and promoting CVE practices in more than 14,000 schools to benefit over 100,000 students across the country, he added.

Director General (ME&CB), NACTA DIG Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and Assistant Director Saifur Rehman Tahir were also present in the meeting.

