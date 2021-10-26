UrduPoint.com

NACTA Conducts Consultation Session On CVE Policy

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has conducted an expert consultation session on formulating National Counter Violent Extremism (CVE) Policy 2021.

The session was conducted at Central Police Office, Karachi and was chaired by Additional IG Asif Saif Ullah Parachi (PSP), Member Policy, NACTA.

The session was attended by experts from all walks of life including academia, culture, showbiz and civil society besides religious leaders and representatives from minorities.

Member Policy, NACTA highlighted background and significance of National CVE policy 2021 and the role of NACTA in light of revised National Action Plan 2021.

The participants appreciated the role of NACTA to take on board all spheres of society and stressed upon creation of similar forums to address core issues.

DIG CTD Karachi Omar Shahid Hamid, DIG Special Branch Karachi and Assistant Director NACTA Saif ur Rehman Tahir were also present in the meeting.

