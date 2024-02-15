Open Menu

NACTA Delegation, DG Information KP Discuss Media Role In Peace

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 07:39 PM

A two-member delegation from National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) on Thursday met with Director General Information and Public Relations here at his office and discussed matters relating to the role of Information Dept in promotion of peace in the province

The role of media, especially the Radio in providing timely and accurate information to the general public was also discussed in detail.

DG Information KP, Muhammad Imran said the media has played a pivotal and responsible role in maintaining lasting peace in the province. To further improve its capacity and sphere, the Information Dept has established FM radios in the far-flung areas of the newly merged districts from where transmission in local and Pashto languages was continued.

He said the role of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in promoting national harmony and cohesion was of the prime importance adding that the Info Dept was endeavoring to render its services in a best possible manner in this connection. He said ten radio stations of the department were proving credible information to the public besides informing them regarding their responsibilities.

The NACTA delegation while commending the role of Information and Public Relations Department in the province hoped that these endeavors will definitely yield encouraging results.

