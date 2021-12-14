UrduPoint.com

NACTA Drafts NCVEP 2021 After Consultation With Stakeholders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:25 PM

National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has drafted the first-ever National Counter Violent Extremism Policy of Pakistan (NCVEP 2021) after consultation with all relevant stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has drafted the first-ever National Counter Violent Extremism Policy of Pakistan (NCVEP 2021) after consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

The National Coordinator NACTA, Mehr Khaliq Dad Lak presented the draft policy to the Federal Minister for Interior, here on Tuesday.

In August 2021, NACTA helped revise the National Action Plan (NAP) after consultation with stakeholders. NACTA was given the responsibility to formulate this policy, as per revised National Action Plan and the Authority completed this task and submitted the policy for approval.

The Draft NCEVP 21 comprises two parts. The first Part is the NCVEP 2021 itself while the second part is the National Implementation and Institutionalization Plan of the policy which clearly indicates the roles and responsibilities of various implementers and their supporting stakeholders along with key performance indicators under policy targets.

Before finalizing the draft, NACTA held provincial consultations with representatives of various segments of society including academics, journalists, experts, and members of civil society in the last three months. More than 250 relevant contacts and stakeholders from federal and provincial governments, were reached out to for their contribution and input to the policy.

This was in addition to three months of hard work by researchers and experts presently serving in NACTA who worked on the draft.

NACTA believes that this draft NCVEP 2021 is a major national policy document that would keep on evolving and improving in the coming days.

