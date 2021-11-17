UrduPoint.com

NACTA Head Urges To Adopt Tolerance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Mehr Khaliq Dad Lak on Tuesday urged to adopt tolerance and respect for diversity as positive cultural values.

In a message on International Day of Tolerance, he said that the day reminds us to think about the challenges posed by our differences and to look for ways to respect and live with one another's diversity.

He said that the Declaration of Principles on Tolerance was adopted by UNESCO in 1995. This declaration highlights the virtues of respect for tolerance, diversity and difference of opinion by celebrating the International Day of Tolerance every year on 16th November, he added.

He said that during the last two decades, the world has witnessed rising intolerance and lack of acceptance towards varied points of view, faiths and cultures.

He said that only education from early age, and cultivating tolerance at home, can make it part of our culture.

"We need to be open-minded and curious, but respectful to others in our homes, schools, workplace and other places of interaction, including online spaces."

