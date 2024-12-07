Open Menu

NACTA Holds A Two-day Peace Poster Exhibition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), in collaboration with the Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi, held a two-day peace poster exhibition in its art gallery. People from all walks of life witnessed the exhibition and lauded the creative work of young artists. 

According to the details, the posters/paintings displayed at the gallery were received in NACTA’s 5th Poster Competition, 2024. Participants in three different categories sent their entries in the contest. 

The exhibition was inaugurated by Director General Communications and Outreach NACTA, Ms. Saleha Zakir Shah. Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain, Senior Analyst Adnan Khaliq Bhatti, Deputy Director Anum Ayaz, Analyst Haider Abbas, Junior Analyst Mohammed Idrees Khan, and Assistant Director Suleman were also present on the occasion.

 

On the occasion, judges reviewed the entries, and finalists in all three categories were also decided. In the first category with an age group of 10 to 15 years, Zahra Kashif got first position, Momin Haroon stood at second, whereas Anaya Tariq clinched the third position.

In the second category, 16 to 20 years, the first position was awarded to Safa Javaid, Aleena Qayum secured the second position, and Maria Affaq grabbed the third position. In the third category, 21 to 30 years, Sana Batool secured first, Humna Haider stood at second, and Anum got third position. Winners in all categories will receive prize money of Rs. 50,000, 30,000, and 20,000 for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions, respectively. 

Speaking on the occasion, Saleha Zakir Shah appreciated all winners for their creative work and acknowledged their efforts in making Pakistan a peaceful country. Director Punjab Council of the Arts Rawalpindi Division, Sajjad Hussain, in his remarks, acknowledged the efforts of NACTA in the promotion of peace. He said such initiatives provide an opportunity to the youth to showcase their talent positively.

