NACTA holds awareness session on Preventing Violent Extremism

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :National Counter Terrorism Authority NACTA's Outreach Branch hosted an awareness session on Preventing Violent Extremism with the members of Sindh Assembly (MPAs) at a hotel here on Tuesday.

Sindh Minister for Mines and Mineral Development Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani attended the event on behalf of the Sindh chief minister, as chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani said that Sindh is known as a land of Sufis and called cradle of love and peace. We have a legacy of peaceful co-existence in a multi cultural society since ages, he added.

He said that not a single weapon of war was found from the remains of Mojenho daro, this has been way of life here since 5000 years.

He said that we are the harbingers of civilization that cherish and values of love, peace, harmony and tolerance.

He said that Sindh has been known since long for its progressive politics, tolerance, pluralism and vibrant civil society.

The Director General Outreach NACTA, members of the Sindh Assembly and government officials were among the participants of the session.

Later, Sindh Minister for Mines and Mineral Development Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani was also presented a shield.