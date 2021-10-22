NACTA holds consultative session on CVE Policy-21

National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has conducted second consultative session in the process of nation-wide consultations for formulation of National Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) Policy-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has conducted second consultative session in the process of nation-wide consultations for formulation of National Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) Policy-21.

According to NACTA, the consultative session which was held in Peshawar, representatives of civil society, minorities, academia, journalists and police officials participated and gave valuable suggestions.

DIG Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan moderated and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah addressed the session at the end to apprise them about role of Police in current scenario.

As part of this process, next session will be held in Karachi on 25th October and similar sessions will be held in Punjab and Balochistan.

NACTA has already contacted more than 150 experts to share their recommendations for this national effort to counter terrorism and violent extremism in the country.