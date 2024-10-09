Open Menu

NACTA Holds Letter Writing Activity For Peace Promotion

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 06:20 PM

NACTA holds letter writing activity for peace promotion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) on Wednesday organized a letter writing activity at Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2 focused on promoting peace through posting policy recommendation to NACTA on World Post Day.

The central theme of the activity was to inculcate the spirit of participation in policy recommendation among young students for peace, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Communication & Outreach, NACTA, Saleha Zakir Shah highlighted the significance of peace in society. She stressed that each citizen holds the status of stakeholder for establishment of sustainable peace in the country. As a responsible citizen of Pakistan, each of us, should know how to positively voice their concerns and send policy recommendations to relevant departments.

In her remarks, the principal Aliya Durani said that students have an important role in the development of any country and have full potential to change its destiny, adding that NACTA being the policy recommendation body for CT, highly values the policy recommendations of all the stakeholders especially students.

Earlier Senior analyst Zooni Ashfaq briefed the students about the vision and mission of NACTA.

Later, the student posted the letters to National Coordinator through a special booth established by Pakistan Post. This initiative is continued commitment of NACTA to nurturing the culture of peace and dialogue in Pakistan and to make the country a peaceful and secure.

In the end, the DG distributed certificate among the participants and award an honorary shield to the Principal of IMCG F-6/2.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Student Young Pakistan Post Post All

Recent Stories

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

28 minutes ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

54 minutes ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

2 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

3 hours ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

3 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

3 hours ago
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

3 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

3 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

4 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

4 hours ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

4 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Ja ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan