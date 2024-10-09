NACTA Holds Letter Writing Activity For Peace Promotion
Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) on Wednesday organized a letter writing activity at Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2 focused on promoting peace through posting policy recommendation to NACTA on World Post Day.
The central theme of the activity was to inculcate the spirit of participation in policy recommendation among young students for peace, said a press release.
Speaking on the occasion, Director General Communication & Outreach, NACTA, Saleha Zakir Shah highlighted the significance of peace in society. She stressed that each citizen holds the status of stakeholder for establishment of sustainable peace in the country. As a responsible citizen of Pakistan, each of us, should know how to positively voice their concerns and send policy recommendations to relevant departments.
In her remarks, the principal Aliya Durani said that students have an important role in the development of any country and have full potential to change its destiny, adding that NACTA being the policy recommendation body for CT, highly values the policy recommendations of all the stakeholders especially students.
Earlier Senior analyst Zooni Ashfaq briefed the students about the vision and mission of NACTA.
Later, the student posted the letters to National Coordinator through a special booth established by Pakistan Post. This initiative is continued commitment of NACTA to nurturing the culture of peace and dialogue in Pakistan and to make the country a peaceful and secure.
In the end, the DG distributed certificate among the participants and award an honorary shield to the Principal of IMCG F-6/2.
Recent Stories
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Post-Covid transformational changes leading towards multi-polar world enhanced SCO importance: Romin ..6 minutes ago
-
CCPO orders SOPs implementation for protecting Chinese nationals6 minutes ago
-
Swedish envoy calls on law minister7 minutes ago
-
NACTA's Peace Initiative Marks World Post Day7 minutes ago
-
‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ initiative: App surpasses 150,000 downloads7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner imposes ban on sale of petroleum products, LPG cylinders27 minutes ago
-
Female Opposition members stage protest in KP Assembly27 minutes ago
-
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms28 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Ireland to Pakistan meets Chairman HEC36 minutes ago
-
FDA warns road, footpath encroachers of strict action37 minutes ago
-
Dengue alert: twin cities report over 3,700 dengue cases37 minutes ago
-
Shaukat advises taxpayers to approach Federal Tax Ombudsman for relief37 minutes ago