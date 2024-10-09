NACTA holds letter writing activity for peace promotion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) on Wednesday organized a letter writing activity at Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2 focused on promoting peace through posting policy recommendation to NACTA on World Post Day.

The central theme of the activity was to inculcate the spirit of participation in policy recommendation among young students for peace, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Communication & Outreach, NACTA, Saleha Zakir Shah highlighted the significance of peace in society. She stressed that each citizen holds the status of stakeholder for establishment of sustainable peace in the country. As a responsible citizen of Pakistan, each of us, should know how to positively voice their concerns and send policy recommendations to relevant departments.

In her remarks, the principal Aliya Durani said that students have an important role in the development of any country and have full potential to change its destiny, adding that NACTA being the policy recommendation body for CT, highly values the policy recommendations of all the stakeholders especially students.

Earlier Senior analyst Zooni Ashfaq briefed the students about the vision and mission of NACTA.

Later, the student posted the letters to National Coordinator through a special booth established by Pakistan Post. This initiative is continued commitment of NACTA to nurturing the culture of peace and dialogue in Pakistan and to make the country a peaceful and secure.

In the end, the DG distributed certificate among the participants and award an honorary shield to the Principal of IMCG F-6/2.