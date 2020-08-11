UrduPoint.com
NACTA Holds Peace, Tolerance Poster Contest

Sumaira FH 52 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:22 PM

NACTA holds peace, tolerance poster contest

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has arranged a national poster contest to promote and inspire ideas of peace and tolerance among youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has arranged a national poster contest to promote and inspire ideas of peace and tolerance among youth.

Significant number of contestants participated countrywide with impressive paintings and digital designs based on the concepts of "Peace, Tolerance and Co-existence" said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

Concept behind the contest was part of NACTA's Outreach Policy of sensitizing country's youth, which is 62 per cent of the population, on the need of eradication of extremism from the society by promoting harmony, tolerance, co-existence and peace.

The contest was announced in May last, by inviting various public and private sector schools, colleges and universities including the fine arts institutions.

The contest was held among three categories based on different age groups between the ages of 10 to 25.

A four-member panel of jury consisting officers of NACTA and Director NCA, Rawalpindi judged the entrant posters.

First position holders were Hamdia Niazi, Komal and Ezaz Ali from the category of 10-15 years, 16-20 and 21-25, respectively. Cash prizes for the winners of top three positions from each category and certificates for all the participants were announced.

The National Coordinator NACTA, Mahar Khaliq Dad Lak appreciated outstanding talent of the participants of the event.

