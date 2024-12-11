NACTA holds two-day workshop to prevent violent extremism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) A two-day workshop on developing effective communication strategies to enhance outreach and prevent violent extremism was organized in Islamabad under the auspices of the National Counter-Terrorism Authority.

During this workshop, eminent academicians, scholars, ulemas, civil servants and media persons from all over Pakistan participated in the workshop. They proposed recommendations for effective communication strategies to prevent violent extremism in the light of Paigham-e-Pakistan.

In her welcome remarks, Director General Communication and Outreach Saleha Zakir Shah briefed the participants about the aims and objectives of the workshop. She said that the aim of this workshop is to obtain recommendations from experts with the help of which effective communication strategies can be developed.

Saleha Zakir Shah further said that communal efforts are required to curb the menace of violent extremism. She said that establishing sustainable peace in the society is indispensable for the country’s development.

Director General Islamic Research Institute Dr. Zia-ul-Haq briefed the participants about the Paigham-e-Pakistan. He said Paigham-e-Pakistan is a document that helps us to counter extremism in the country.

Addressing the participants, Communication expert Dr. Zafar Iqbal gave a comprehensive overview of the worldwide strategies adopted to counter violent extremism. Highlighting the significance of alternate narrative, he said alternative narratives play a key role in sustainable prevention of extremism.

Renowned Islamic researcher Shamsuddin Hassan Shigri presented a critical review Paigham-e-Pakistan and invited the participants to join the discussion. In the discussion, the participants, while presenting their views, emphasized that the success of the alternative narrative is possible only with the active participation of the youth.

Syed Ali Hameed, the expert on the prevention of violent extremism, delivered an awareness lecture to the participants about the root causes of extremism.

Aniq Zafar, CEO of Communications Research Strategies, presented the guiding principles for creating an alternative narrative through strategic communication to the participants.

He said that to counter extremist ideologies, we have to highlight stories in the media that promote peace, tolerance, love and brotherhood.

Chairman of the Rehmatul-ul-Alameen Authority Khursheed Nadeem said in his address that we can create a comprehensive and sustainable narrative by compiling extremist narratives and counter-narratives.

In his remarks, former Inspector General Police Ihsan Ghani Khan said extremism cannot be linked to any religion. He said message of islam is based on peace and harmony. He stressed that instead of using kinetic means to curb extremism, we need to utilize the toolkit of engagement for sustainable solutions.

On the occasion, Senior Analyst NACTA Dr. Amber Javed Malik presented a brief overview of Paigham-e-Pakistan. She also apprised the participants about fourteen points of National Narrative.

The participants, while presenting their recommendations, they emphasized on the importance of Mimber-o-Mehrab, and underscored its critical role as an effective means of communication to attain social change in the society.

In order to bring social change in society, they called for positive use social media platforms to influence younger generation. They urged the government to take substantial steps to eliminate the sense of deprivation among the youth for sustainable peace. They said that the services of teachers should be utilized to influence students and youth.

Chief Khateeb Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Molana Tayyab Qureshi, President Wahdat Al-Madaris Islamia Muhammad Tayyab Tahiri, Member Mutahida Ulema board Moulana Syed Yousuf Shah, Principal Jamia Halimia Lakki Marwat Abdul Ghani Shah, President Wafaq-ul-Madaris Salfia Umar Abdul Aziz Nooristani, Provincial President Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia Moulana Hussain Ahmed, District Khateeb Abdul Ghani, General Secretary Rabtatul Madaris Dr. Atta Ur Rehman, Eminent religious scholar Professor Dr Abdul Qadoos, Professor Dr Saeed Ur Rehman, representative of Jamia Anwar-ul-Islam Allama Anwar ul Haq, representative of Jamia Kher-ul-Madaris Moulana Najam-ul-Haq, Principal Jamia Syeda Fatima Ul Zahra Syed Mujahid Abbas Gardezi and representative of Jamia Dar-ul-Hadees Rehmania Hafiz Riaz Aqib participated in the workshop.