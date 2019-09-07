NACTA observes Defence, Kashmir Solidarity Day

National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) on Friday observed Defence and Kashmir Solidarity Day to pay tribute to martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect our motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) on Friday observed Defence and Kashmir Solidarity Day to pay tribute to martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect our motherland.

All officers and staff offered "Fatiha" and paid tribute to martyrs of our brave armed forces who sacrificed their lives to protect our motherland, as well as martyrs of civil law enforcement agencies who fought fearlessly with the terrorists and embraced Shahadat, said a press release.

Solidarity with innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir was also expressed.

National Anthem of Pakistan as well as Anthem of Azad Kashmir were played during the ceremony. Slogans of "Pak Fauj Zindabaad" "Pakistan Paindabaad" and "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan" also echoed on the occasion.

The ceremony ended with the resolve that all NACTA officers and staff would visit families in their circle who have sacrificed their brave sons and daughters while fighting against the enemies of our beloved motherland and embraced Shahadat.