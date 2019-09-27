NACTA observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Friday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to highlight miseries of people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) facing siege and curfew since August 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Friday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to highlight miseries of people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) facing siege and curfew since August 5.

All officers and staff expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people who were struggling for their right to self determination for several decades, a press release said.

National anthem of Pakistan as well as anthem of Azad Kashmir was played during the ceremony. Slogans of `Pakistan Fauj Zindabad, Pakistan Paindabad` and `Kashmir banega Pakistan` were also chanted.

Special prayers were offered for ease in Kashmiri brethren's ordeal and independence of IoK.