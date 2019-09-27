UrduPoint.com
NACTA Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 09:17 PM

National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Friday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to highlight miseries of people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) facing siege and curfew since August 5

All officers and staff expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people who were struggling for their right to self determination for several decades, a press release said.

National anthem of Pakistan as well as anthem of Azad Kashmir was played during the ceremony. Slogans of `Pakistan Fauj Zindabad, Pakistan Paindabad` and `Kashmir banega Pakistan` were also chanted.

Special prayers were offered for ease in Kashmiri brethren's ordeal and independence of IoK.

