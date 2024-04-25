NACTA organizes 1st Annual Research Conference

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) National Counter Terrorism Agency (NACTA) in collaboration with UNODC organized a crucial Research Conference on ‘Understanding Terrorism in Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the National Coordinator NACTA, Muhammad Tahir Rai, Hilal-i-Shujaat and Sitara-i-Imtiaz observed that the discussions and insights garnered during the conference will go on to serve as a rich repository of actionable strategies.

The insights offered will be translated into practical policies, procedures, and interventions that align with NACTA’s mission and mandate to counter and prevent extremism & terrorism in Pakistan.

The conference brought together six distinguished subject experts from all over Pakistan and beyond to present their respective findings on this very pressing issue. The specific focus on NMDs helped address the critical gaps in the existing academic literature.

The Conference was attended by participants from all relevant stakeholders, including Universities, Research Institutes, Think Tanks, and Government organizations.