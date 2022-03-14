UrduPoint.com

NACTA Plans To Hold 2nd National Essay Writing Competition

National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has planned to hold the 2nd National Essay Writing Competition both in English and Urdu on three topics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has planned to hold the 2nd National Essay Writing Competition both in English and urdu on three topics.

The topics were included influence of video games on youth in promoting violent behavior, misuse of social media for online extremism and online radicalization and how to counter it and what are three major reasons for rising in violent extremism in society and how to address them, told official sources to APP here Monday.

They said the first topic was for category-1 having age between 15-20 years and its limit was 1500 words, the second topic was for category-2 having age between 21-30 with 2000 words limit.

Similarly, the 3rd topic was specified for professional writers/content experts with 3000 words limit, they said.

They said cash price of Rs 10,000 alone with a certificate would be awarded to the best essay in the each category.

The essay must be original and would be checked for plagiarism and reference must be properly mentioned at the end.

English Essays must be typed in Times New Roman, font size 12, line spacing 1.5 while Urdu Essays may be typed and converted to PDF or hand written using single side of the page.

The essays should be reached before April 30 (Saturday) via post or email: nactaoutreach@gmail.com along with copies of their ID cards and contact numbers.

