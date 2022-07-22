UrduPoint.com

NACTA Seeks Submissions For National Photo Contest 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2022 | 02:20 PM

NACTA seeks submissions for National Photo Contest 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has planned to hold National Photo Contest 2022 inline with 75th Independence Day celebration of Pakistan.

The theme of National Photo Contest is 'Sub Rung Hamaray' and August 14 is the last date for submission of entries.

As per the rules, every contestant can submit on one photo and to enter the contest – all entrants must get themselves registered by sending an email at nactapeacephotocontest@gmail.com by mentioning full name, age, contact number, identity number and nationality.

Each photo should have information including, title, date shot, location and caption (maximum 100 words) explaining what the picture portrays.

While sending photo, the contest must insert his/her age and country of residency in the subject box. Photo will not be accepted if the said information is not provided in the subject box.

Cast price of Rs 50,000 and certificate will be given to winner while two runner ups will get Rs 25,000 and certificates each. Similarly, certificates will be awarded to next best five entries.

