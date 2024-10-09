Open Menu

NACTA's Peace Initiative Marks World Post Day

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) In a unique celebration of World Post Day on Wednesday, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) held a peace initiative at Islamabad Model College for Girls F-6/2, encouraging students to draft and send peace recommendations to NACTA via postal mail. The event aimed to equip students with the skills to contribute to national peace policies.

Key attendees included Director General of NACTA Saleha Zakir Shah, Principal Professor Alia Durrani, Vice Principal Dr. Munazza, and senior NACTA analysts, alongside college faculty, postal officials, and students. The initiative featured a special postal booth where students submitted their peace suggestions, fostering active civic engagement.

In her speech, DG NACTA Saleha Zakir Shah urged students to express their ideas through official channels rather than resorting to unrest, emphasizing that responsible citizens communicate constructively.

She noted that such initiatives foster a peaceful, progressive society.

Principal Alia Durrani echoed these sentiments, stating that students hold the power to shape the nation’s future, and must participate in positive, community-building activities. She reaffirmed the college's commitment to supporting NACTA's mission for peace.

The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to participants, and a shield presentation to Principal Durrani by DG NACTA. Students praised NACTA’s efforts to promote peace and showed great enthusiasm throughout the initiative.

