NACTA's Peace Initiative Marks World Post Day
Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) In a unique celebration of World Post Day on Wednesday, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) held a peace initiative at Islamabad Model College for Girls F-6/2, encouraging students to draft and send peace recommendations to NACTA via postal mail. The event aimed to equip students with the skills to contribute to national peace policies.
Key attendees included Director General of NACTA Saleha Zakir Shah, Principal Professor Alia Durrani, Vice Principal Dr. Munazza, and senior NACTA analysts, alongside college faculty, postal officials, and students. The initiative featured a special postal booth where students submitted their peace suggestions, fostering active civic engagement.
In her speech, DG NACTA Saleha Zakir Shah urged students to express their ideas through official channels rather than resorting to unrest, emphasizing that responsible citizens communicate constructively.
She noted that such initiatives foster a peaceful, progressive society.
Principal Alia Durrani echoed these sentiments, stating that students hold the power to shape the nation’s future, and must participate in positive, community-building activities. She reaffirmed the college's commitment to supporting NACTA's mission for peace.
The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to participants, and a shield presentation to Principal Durrani by DG NACTA. Students praised NACTA’s efforts to promote peace and showed great enthusiasm throughout the initiative.
Recent Stories
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCPO orders SOPs implementation for protecting Chinese nationals4 seconds ago
-
Swedish envoy calls on law minister11 seconds ago
-
‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ initiative: App surpasses 150,000 downloads18 seconds ago
-
NACTA holds letter writing activity for peace promotion21 seconds ago
-
Commissioner imposes ban on sale of petroleum products, LPG cylinders20 minutes ago
-
Female Opposition members stage protest in KP Assembly21 minutes ago
-
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms21 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Ireland to Pakistan meets Chairman HEC30 minutes ago
-
FDA warns road, footpath encroachers of strict action30 minutes ago
-
Dengue alert: twin cities report over 3,700 dengue cases30 minutes ago
-
Shaukat advises taxpayers to approach Federal Tax Ombudsman for relief30 minutes ago
-
WHO steps up support for Dengue outbreak control in KP31 minutes ago