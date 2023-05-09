UrduPoint.com

NACTE Recognizes 4-year B.Ed Elementary Program For GCUH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2023 | 10:20 PM

NACTE recognizes 4-year B.Ed Elementary program for GCUH

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The National Accreditation Council for Teacher education (NACTE) Pakistan, a subsidiary of the Higher Education Commission, has recognized the 4-year degree program of B.Ed.Elementary of Government College University, Hyderabad.

According to a spokesman of GC University Hyderabad, the NACTE has issued a certificate in this connection, after which the 4 year degree of the students will be acceptable in the country and abroad.

The GC University Vice Chancellor Professor Tayyaba Zarif has congratulated the Chairman of the Department of Education Professor Amjad Ali Arain, Focal Person Masood Siddiqui and the entire team for this success.

Prof. Amjad Ali Arain said that HEC has already issued NOC for MPhil program to varsity's Department of Education and admissions for this program will remain continued till May 15.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Noc Hyderabad Amjad Ali May HEC Government

Recent Stories

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan ..

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest

46 minutes ago
 Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

2 hours ago
 UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wils ..

UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wilson for another 5 years

3 hours ago
 Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: ..

Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: Maktoum bin Mohammed

3 hours ago
 Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of ..

Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of Imran Khan’s directives

3 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al- ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.