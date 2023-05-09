NACTE recognizes 4-year B.Ed Elementary program for GCUH

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The National Accreditation Council for Teacher education (NACTE) Pakistan, a subsidiary of the Higher Education Commission, has recognized the 4-year degree program of B.Ed.Elementary of Government College University, Hyderabad.

According to a spokesman of GC University Hyderabad, the NACTE has issued a certificate in this connection, after which the 4 year degree of the students will be acceptable in the country and abroad.

The GC University Vice Chancellor Professor Tayyaba Zarif has congratulated the Chairman of the Department of Education Professor Amjad Ali Arain, Focal Person Masood Siddiqui and the entire team for this success.

Prof. Amjad Ali Arain said that HEC has already issued NOC for MPhil program to varsity's Department of Education and admissions for this program will remain continued till May 15.