ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Launching ceremony of " Curing,Femilial,Educational and Technological Future of The Next Generation " written by Nadeem Abbas Haidar was held at eLibrary Attock.

Dr Col(R) Sajjad Hussain Naqvi and Syed Mushtaq Hussain Shah were the chief guests. The author of the book while giving introduction of the book said that the sole purpose of this book was to ensure the right use of technology and education by the young generation and to high light the role of the parents in this context.

He said that the book throws light on the role and behavior of the parents in this context.

He regretted that today the young generation was using technology for negative activities and it was high time to play our role to stop this and specially the role of parents was paramount in this context. He said that because of negative use of technology the young lot was becoming involved in immoral activities also which was a matter of concern for us all and we must play role in this context and said that this book would surely serve the purpose.