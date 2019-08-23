UrduPoint.com
Nadeem Afzal Chan Apologizes To Accept Prime Minister's Spokesperson Slot

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 08:10 PM

Nadeem Afzal Chan apologizes to accept Prime Minister's spokesperson slot

Prime Minister Spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan has apologized from his responsibilities as PM's spokesperson, sources said on Friday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) Prime Minister Spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan has apologized from his responsibilities as PM's spokesperson, sources said on Friday.Following his apology, Minister of Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad is a strong candidate for PM new spokesperson.

Afzal Chan has also informed PM Khan about his decision.The sources said that consultation was under way in the Prime Minister House for the selection of Chaudhry Fawad Hussain as new spokesperson of Imran Khan. It is pertinent to mention here that Chaudhry will also keep ministry of information and technology with him.

