Nadeem Afzal Chan for making reforms in NAB, prosecution system

Spokesman to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Wednesday underlined the need to make reforms in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and prosecution system to bring more transparency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Spokesman to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Wednesday underlined the need to make reforms in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and prosecution system to bring more transparency.

The Opposition parties were not showing seriousness in the reforms in NAB, prosecution and investigation process against corrupt elements, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the NAB was an independent institution and it was carrying out accountability process without interference of the incumbent government.

The NAB Chairman was appointed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif with consultation of the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP), he added.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would take the Opposition parties on board to make legislation on national issues with consensus.

Replying to a question, he said the court had just granted bail to PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah but not acquitted him in the narcotics case. The case was subjudice in the court against Rana Sanaullah, it would give verdict against him after trial, he said.

