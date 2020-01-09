Nadeem Afzal Chan lauds govt, opposition for evolving consensus on Pakistan Army Act

Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Thursday lauded the incumbent government and opposition parties for evolving consensus on the Pakistan Army Act to extend the three years of tenure of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Thursday lauded the incumbent government and opposition parties for evolving consensus on the Pakistan Army Act to extend the three years of tenure of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Talking to a private news channel, he thanked the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz by fully supporting the Pakistan Army Act. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ready to approach the opposition to make legislation in the parliament on national importance issues, he added.

The spokesman hoped the opposition parties would support the PTI government to develop consensus on 'Charter of Economy' and public interest issues in the parliament for the development and prosperity of the country.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said after developing consensus in Pakistan Army Act, it was time to introduce the reforms in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) through the parliament to bring transparency in their systems.

The PPP and PML-N had failed in making reforms in NAB laws during their regimes, he said and added that carrying out accountability was imperative and beauty of democratic system.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI government would complete its constitutional term as it was effectively working for political and economic stability.