UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nadeem Afzal Chan Lauds Govt, Opposition For Evolving Consensus On Pakistan Army Act

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:38 PM

Nadeem Afzal Chan lauds govt, opposition for evolving consensus on Pakistan Army Act

Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Thursday lauded the incumbent government and opposition parties for evolving consensus on the Pakistan Army Act to extend the three years of tenure of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Thursday lauded the incumbent government and opposition parties for evolving consensus on the Pakistan Army Act to extend the three years of tenure of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Talking to a private news channel, he thanked the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz by fully supporting the Pakistan Army Act. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ready to approach the opposition to make legislation in the parliament on national importance issues, he added.

The spokesman hoped the opposition parties would support the PTI government to develop consensus on 'Charter of Economy' and public interest issues in the parliament for the development and prosperity of the country.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said after developing consensus in Pakistan Army Act, it was time to introduce the reforms in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) through the parliament to bring transparency in their systems.

The PPP and PML-N had failed in making reforms in NAB laws during their regimes, he said and added that carrying out accountability was imperative and beauty of democratic system.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI government would complete its constitutional term as it was effectively working for political and economic stability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

2 hours ago

Human potential in MENA ‘remarkable’, nobody w ..

2 hours ago

World champ Pedersen goes from downpour to Down Un ..

3 minutes ago

Int'l Contact Group on Venezuela Not Recognizing P ..

3 minutes ago

One Hurt in Lukoil Refinery Fire in Western Russia ..

3 minutes ago

Security Council Urges Member States to Comply Wit ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.