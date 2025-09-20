Nadeem Afzal Chan Pays Tribute To Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto On His Death Anniversary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Secretary Information, Nadeem Afzal Chan, has paid glowing tribute to Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto on his death anniversary, recalling his courage, resilience and lifelong struggle for democracy.
In his message on Saturday, Chan said Mir Murtaza Bhutto was a symbol of bravery and resistance who dedicated his life to opposing dictatorship and safeguarding democratic values. “His sacrifice is an unforgettable chapter in the history of Pakistan,” he remarked.
Highlighting the sacrifices of the Bhutto family, Chan stated that Mir Murtaza Bhutto’s martyrdom serves as a reminder that the Bhuttos never stepped back from the fight for democracy.
He alleged that “Mir Murtaza Bhutto was martyred as part of a conspiracy to weaken the Bhutto family and to bring down Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s government.”
He further said that Mir Murtaza Bhutto’s steadfastness and love for the people will always be remembered, adding that his struggle remains a guiding light for PPP workers. “Until we turn the dreams of our martyrs into reality, their sacrifices will not be truly honored,” Chan emphasized.
