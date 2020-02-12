Nadeem Afzal Chan urges parliamentarian to refrain to use unparliamentary language

Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Wednesday urged the parliamentarians to refrain to use unparliamentary language in the Parliament and highlight genuine issues of common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Wednesday urged the parliamentarians to refrain to use unparliamentary language in the Parliament and highlight genuine issues of common man.

The parliament was a best forum to address national importance issues instead of creating chaos and scuffle, he said talking to a private news channel.

The spokesman said it was top most responsibility of the parliamentarians to create conducive environment to give positive message to the whole nation as using derogatory language was harmful for the smooth system.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term as it was effectively working and delivering for utmost interest of the masses and the country.

Measures had already been taken to alleviate inflation and poverty to provide relief to the poor, he added.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said the government had launched number of welfare projects to facilitate the people and loans would be given to them through Kamyab Jawan programme.

Replying to a question, he said there was no shortage of wheat in the country and stock of wheat was available here while Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the concerned to present report about artificial wheat shortfall.