UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nadeem Afzal Chan Urges Political Parties To Refrain Doing Politics On Nawaz's Health

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 09:25 PM

Nadeem Afzal Chan urges political parties to refrain doing politics on Nawaz's health

Spokesman to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Tuesday urged all political parties to refrain to do politics on the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's health condition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Spokesman to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Tuesday urged all political parties to refrain to do politics on the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's health condition.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the health condition of Nawaz Sharif was critical and should go to abroad for treatment on medical ground.

He said the Islamabad and Lahore High Courts had granted the bail of Nawaz Sharif and allowed him to go abroad for treatment.

He ruled out the rumors of National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), adding after the health recovery, Nawaz Sharif had to face the cases again.

The spokesman prayed for early health recovery of the former prime minister and urged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to avoid doing politics on health issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Muslim All

Recent Stories

Imran Butt, Aizaz Cheema star on day two

55 minutes ago

Hundreds of Protesters Rally Outside US Supreme Co ..

2 minutes ago

‘Cooperation with OPEC not on the cards,’ says ..

58 minutes ago

Palestinian wounded in Israeli strike dies from in ..

2 minutes ago

Dutch man arrested for 'Black Pete' suicide bomb t ..

2 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Consul General of South Afr ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.