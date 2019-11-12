Spokesman to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Tuesday urged all political parties to refrain to do politics on the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's health condition

Talking to a private news channel, he said the health condition of Nawaz Sharif was critical and should go to abroad for treatment on medical ground.

He said the Islamabad and Lahore High Courts had granted the bail of Nawaz Sharif and allowed him to go abroad for treatment.

He ruled out the rumors of National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), adding after the health recovery, Nawaz Sharif had to face the cases again.

The spokesman prayed for early health recovery of the former prime minister and urged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to avoid doing politics on health issue.