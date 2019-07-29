Nadeem Afzal Chan urges PPP to resolve peoples problem in Sindh

Spokesperson to Prime Minister, Nadeem Afzal Chan on Monday urged the Pakistan Peoples Party leaders to resolve the problems of people living in Sindh areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Spokesperson to Prime Minister , Nadeem Afzal Chan on Monday urged the Pakistan Peoples Party leaders to resolve the problems of people living in Sindh areas.

Talking to a private news channel program, he said the PPP had been running the affairs of the Sindh province for the last ten years but they could not deliver to masses particularly residing in Karachi. He emphasized the need for tone down the harsh attitude of Opposition parties.

Nadeem Afzal Chan was of the view that hard language could jeopardize the democratic system.

He also underlined the need for an equal system for every person in the country.

Discouraging the disparity between poor and rich, he said the elite and lower echelon should be treated equally and as per jail manual.

Commenting on Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat-Ulma-e-Islam, he said that there was no harm to sit-in in the capital.

In replying to a question, the spokesperson said that Ishaq Dar, and some members of Sharif family were absconders.

He added all such elements should come to Pakistan and face the cases as per law and Constitution of the state.