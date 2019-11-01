UrduPoint.com
Nadeem Afzal Chann Invites Opposition To Come Forward For Talks On Election Reforms

Spokesperson to Prime Minister, Nadeem Afzal Chann on Friday invited the Opposition parties including Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) to come forward for talks on election reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Spokesperson to Prime Minister, Nadeem Afzal Chann on Friday invited the Opposition parties including Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) to come forward for talks on election reforms.

Talking to a private news channel program, he urged the Opposition parties to bring suggestions so that we could have debate on election reforms.

Commenting on Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's so called Azadi March, he said the public gathering called by JUI-F chief in the Federal capital, was just to gain powers or benefits from the incumbent government. He said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was believing in democracy and democratic norms which he added, must be followed during the protest demonstration.

Under the democratic system, we should sit together for talks rather to go for agitation, he stated.

In reply to a question, he warned that no one was allowed to take law into their hands.

Nadeem Afzal Chann said that action would be taken against the violators. Expressing his idea over the duration of long march called by Maulana Fazal ur Rehman in the federal capital, he said that JUI-F chief would go home after two days.

