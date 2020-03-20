Nadeem Afzal Chann lauds political maturity for creating awareness against coronavirus

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination, Nadeem Afzal Chann Friday appreciated the political maturity expressed by lawmakers of both sides of the isle for creating awareness among the masses against contagious disease coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination, Nadeem Afzal Chann Friday appreciated the political maturity expressed by lawmakers of both sides of the isle for creating awareness among the masses against contagious disease coronavirus.

Talking in a private news channel programme, he said disseminating precautionary measures among the people was the responsibility of every political party.

He appealed the media to play vibrant role for controlling the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Nadeem Afzal Chan urged the philanthropists to come forward and distribute the essential items among the poor segment of the society.

He said low income group would suffer if the decision of lockdown was taken in wake of spreading deadly virus in the country.

Lamenting over the attitude of the illiterate people, he said the media could play an active role for promoting the public service messages across the country against the virus.