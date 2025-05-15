Open Menu

Nadeem Afzal Meets Governor KPK

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Nadeem Afzal meets Governor KPK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Secretary Information Nadeem Afzal Chan Thursday met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi here and discussed the party’s media strategy.

During the meeting, the Governor praised PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s courageous and insightful defense of Pakistan's honor on international media platforms during the recent Pak-India conflict.

He said Bilawal’s efforts in countering Indian propaganda were exemplary and commendable.

Faisal Karim also appreciated the role of other party leaders in promoting the national narrative and acknowledged Nadeem Afzal Chan's dedication and commitment, calling him a valuable asset to the party.

Nadeem Afzal lauded the governor’s leadership and attitude.

He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to fulfilling the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and emphasized that PPP members would continue to serve with responsibility and integrity across all platforms.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

9 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355. ..

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors

18 hours ago
 Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and W ..

Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer

18 hours ago
 Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

18 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone abo ..

PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..

18 hours ago

UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..

18 hours ago
 RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

18 hours ago
 Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost ..

Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor

18 hours ago
 SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s ..

SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..

18 hours ago
 Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meetin ..

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held

18 hours ago
 VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Fu ..

VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan