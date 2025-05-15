Nadeem Afzal Meets Governor KPK
Published May 15, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Secretary Information Nadeem Afzal Chan Thursday met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi here and discussed the party’s media strategy.
During the meeting, the Governor praised PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s courageous and insightful defense of Pakistan's honor on international media platforms during the recent Pak-India conflict.
He said Bilawal’s efforts in countering Indian propaganda were exemplary and commendable.
Faisal Karim also appreciated the role of other party leaders in promoting the national narrative and acknowledged Nadeem Afzal Chan's dedication and commitment, calling him a valuable asset to the party.
Nadeem Afzal lauded the governor’s leadership and attitude.
He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to fulfilling the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and emphasized that PPP members would continue to serve with responsibility and integrity across all platforms.
